Banks make biggest job cuts in four years as Morgan Stanley trims

Banks are making the biggest round of job cuts in four years as they extract costs to counter a slowing economy and adapt to the rise of digital technology, Bloomberg reports, citing filings by companies and labor unions.

More than 50 lenders have announced plans to slash a combined 77,780 jobs this year, the most since 91,448 in 2015.

Facing the burden of negative interest rates, European banks account for almost 82% of the total.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is the most recent bank to join the year-end efficiency campaign, cutting ~1,500 jobs, according to people familiar with the matter.

In Europe, banks are struggling as the region's export-oriented economy contends with international trade disputes and negative interest rates erode lending revenue.

Germany's Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) tops the list of planned job cuts with a planned headcount reduction of 18,000 through 2022 as it shrinks its investment banking unit.

