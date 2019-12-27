Tesla confirms $1.29B loan from Chinese banks for Shanghai plant

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) enters agreements with lenders in China for a secured term loan facility of up to 9B yuan ($1.29B), Reuters reports, citing a regulatory filing.

It also signs agreements for an unsecured revolving loan facility for up to 2.25B yuan, noting that both loans will help fund its Shanghai car plant.

Agricultural Bank of China, China Construction Bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank are the lenders.

The loans may also be used to repay 3.5B yuan of debt due to be repaid on March 4, 2020.

Previously: Tesla to take new $1.4B loan for Shanghai plant (Dec. 23)