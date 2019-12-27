U.S. stock futures rise, following gains in Europe, Asia

U.S. stock futures all point up, following rising equity markets in Europe and Asia that brought global benchmarks to new records.
S&P futures tick up 0.2%, Nasdaq (+0.3%), and the Dow (+0.2%), following a record-setting post-Christmas session that was buoyed by strong holiday sales reported by Amazon and Mastercard's SpendingPulse.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed up 1.3% and Taiwan's TPEx 50 rose 0.4%, led by communication services and tech stocks.
Stoxx Europe 600 rises 0.3%, the FTSE 100 also gains 0.3%, and the DAX increases 0.2%.
Crude oil +0.4% to $61.93 per barrel.
The greenback slips against other major currencies as the U.S. Dollar Index sheds 0.3% to 97.29.
