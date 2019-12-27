Flexion +13% premarket as analysts weigh in on Zilretta label update

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) jumps 13% in premarket trading after yesterday's after-close announcement that the FDA approved the product label update for Zilretta used to treat osteoarthritis knee pain.

Benchmark analyst Bruce Jackson writes that the revised product label should help the therapy achieve more widespread reimbursement from health insurers; he lifts his price target to $25 from $19.

Needham analyst Serge Belanger calls the update a "relief to investor concern" over the delayed FDA decision.

BTIG analyst Tim Chiang sees the approval as a "best-case" outcome for the company and should boost sales to $500M or more by 2025.

Sell-Side average rating Very Bullish (7 Very Bullish, 3 Bullish).

Previously: FDA approves Flexion's Zilretta product label update (Dec. 26)