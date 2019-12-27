MedMen updates on sale of non-core assets

MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF) announces the execution of term sheets for non-core asset sales, as well as the execution of definitive subscription agreements for its equity placement.

In total, the Non-Core Asset Sales and Equity Placement are expected to generate aggregate gross proceeds of ~$74M.

As of today, the Company has executed a non-binding term sheet for the sale of its Arizona licenses, which include three vertically-integrated licenses, and a binding term sheet for the sale of a cultivation and manufacturing license in Illinois.

The Company modified the size of the Equity Placement from $27M to ~$20M to limit dilution to the Company’s shareholders.

As such, the Company has now signed definitive documentation for the offering of 46,962,648 Class B subordinate voting shares, at a price of $0.43 per share.