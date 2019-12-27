Volkswagen raises electric car production target

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) says it expects to reach its strategic target of 1M electric cars by the end of 2023, two years earlier than previously predicted, and plans to raise its 2025 target for electric car production to 1.5M.

Volkswagen says its first ID.3 electric cars will appear on Europe's roads in summer 2020; the vehicle is being produced at its Zwickau plant, which is expected to produce as many as 330K EVs/year, and preparations for the production start of the ID. family are well underway in China and the U.S.

"Over the next few years, Volkswagen intends to become the world market leader in e-mobility and is investing €33B in these efforts throughout the group by 2024, including €11B in the Volkswagen brand," the company says.