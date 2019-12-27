Nissan orders deep spending cuts - Reuters

Nissan Motor (OTCPK:NSANY) tells its managers to cut back on nonessential spending and to "conserve every yen" to counter declining car sales and slumping profits, Reuters reports, citing three sources with knowledge of the matter.

The cost-containment measures will stay in place for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 and are likely to continue into the next business year, they said.

Managers were told to cancel unnecessary travel, sales incentives, and promotional events.

Although the company isn't facing a cash crunch, its business outlook has worsened more than expected even after starting a turnaround plan in April to boost sales and profits.

The moves come about a year after Carlos Ghosn was ousted as its chief amid scandal and follows the departure of other top executives.