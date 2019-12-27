Zai Lab's NDA for Zejula for recurrent ovarian cancer OK'd in China

The China National Medical Products Administration has approved Zai Lab's (NASDAQ:ZLAB) New Drug Application (NDA) for ZEJULA (niraparib), an oral, once-daily poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase inhibitor as maintenance therapy for adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer, who are in a complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy.

Zai Lab anticipates filing a supplemental NDA for ZEJULA (niraparib) with the NMPA as a first-line monotherapy maintenance treatment of platinum-responsive ovarian cancer patients soon after GlaxoSmithKline files with the relevant global health authorities.

Zai Lab in-licensed rights to ZEJULA from GSK for Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.