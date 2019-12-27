Shell, partners to move forward with Nigeria LNG plant expansion

Nigeria LNG Ltd. and partners Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), Total (NYSE:TOT) and Eni (NYSE:E) signed a long-awaited final investment decision on the Train 7 processing unit in Abuja, which is expected to increase the country's production of liquefied natural gas by 35% to 30M metric tons/year.

Nigeria's declining LNG output last year pushed it down to fifth place among the world's producers.

The new train us expected to cost ~$10B and take five years to complete.

Nigeria National Petroleum is Nigeria LNG's top shareholder with a 49% stake, followed by Shell with 25.6%, TOT with 15% and Eni with 10.4%.