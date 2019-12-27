Piper sees 2020 growth for Yeti

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) is "looking stronger" heading into 2020, according to Piper Jaffray analyst Peter Keith.

Yeti is expected to open between 4 and 6 stores in both 2020 and 2021, which could contribute 1-2% sales growth with further upside from expanding to new customers while deepening existing customer relationships.

The elimination of List 4B tariffs "could provide an additional 100-120 bps of gross margin opportunity in 2020."

Piper maintains an Overweight rating and $41 target. YETI has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.