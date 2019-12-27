Watch Aflac shares after Japan Post scandal

Keep an eye on Aflac (NYSE:AFL) shares in the wake of a management shakeup at Japan Post Holdings as the country's Financial Services Agency suspended insurance sales at two of Japan Post's units as a penalty for improper sales practices.

Japan Post Holdings CEO Masatsugu Nagato is being replaced by former government minister Hiroya Masuda and Mitsuhiko Uehira, president of Japan Post Insurance, will be succeeded by Tetsuya Senda, an executive at the unit.

Japan Post's two financial units — Japan Post Bank and Japan Post Insurance — earn more than 90% of group profit, but have suffered from lower returns on their investment portfolios during a period of ultra-low interest rates.

In August, Aflac expected that sales through its Japan Post Group channel would decline by as much as 50%.

Aflac Japan is Aflac's biggest earnings contributor. In November, it expected Aflac Japan third sector and first sector protection sales for 2019 to be down in the mid-teens.