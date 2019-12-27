Seeking Alpha
Vale to sell stake in China's Henan Longyu for $152M

Vale (NYSE:VALE) agrees to sell its 25% stake in China's Henan Longyu Energy Resources to Yongmei Group for CNY 1.065B, or ~$152M.

Vale says the divestiture is part of its strategy to better allocate capital and streamline its businesses.

Also, the Brazilian miner recently signed a service agreement with China's Ningbo Zhoushan Port Co. to jointly launch a new iron ore product, GF88.

Under the agreement, the Chinese port company will provide services for Vale's new product, including site construction, grinding and processing, loading and storage.

