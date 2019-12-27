Amyris +5% premarket on shipment of first fermentation derived cannabinoid

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) has successfully shipped the first cannabinoid to its partner, LAVVAN. The Company is also on its way to the shipment of a second cannabinoid in H1 2020.

These ingredients are produced with Amyris's fermentation technology platform delivering the leading quality and high purity at a significantly reduced cost relative to cannabis plant grown and derived ingredients.

The company has also agreed on business terms for a partnership with a leading Asian pharmaceutical company to develop and scale a breakthrough target for a rare oncology treatment.

AMRS will also expand its current collaboration with its Chinese partner for vitamins.