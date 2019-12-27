Aflac products aren't part of Japan Post insurance suspension

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) says its products are not within the scope of the three-month business suspension of Japan Post insurance products placed by Japan's Financial Services Agency today.

"Aflac Japan expects to continue selling cancer insurance through JPC (Japan Post Co.) and JPI (Japan Post Insurance) while continuing to further reinforce the robust training and internal control framework for cancer insurance solicitation," the company said in a filing.

The company reiterates that it expects cancer sales through the Japan Post channel to recover in H2 2020, as stated on its 2020 outlook call on Dec. 2, 2019.

Aflac and Aflac Japan doesn't expect any significant impact to its alliance with Japan Post and looks forward "to working with the new management teams to further enhance the strategic partnership."

Previously: Watch Aflac shares after Japan Post scandal (Dec. 27)