Yiren Digital announces management changes

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) appoints Zhong Bi as the new CFO of the company effective immediately after the resignation of Joanne Liu

Mr. Bi joins the Company from HSBC Bank (Singapore) where he served as the National Head of Business Finance.

Additionally, announces Jingsheng Huang, Yiren Digital's current independent director, will become a senior advisor to CreditEase, the Company's parent company and controlling shareholder, and jointly manage the new Impact Investment Fund for CreditEase Wealth Management Division.

To fill the independent director vacancy, the Board appoints Hao Li as an independent director of the Company, effective January 1, 2020.