Sinovac Biotech's chicken pox vaccine gets approval in China

Sinovac Biotech's (NASDAQ:SVA) product license for its vaccine to prevent the varicella-zoster virus in children ages 1-12 years old receives approval by China's National Medical Products Administration.

It's the first vaccine product approved by the Chinese government since the implementation of the country's Vaccine Management Law.

"With approximately 40 countries including varicella vaccines in their government-sponsored national immunization programs, we have a positive outlook in our ability to provide varicella vaccines to markets outside of China and generate additional sources of growth," said Sinovac Chairman, President, and CEO Weidong Yin.