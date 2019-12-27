Melinta files for Chapter 11, enters RSA with lenders

Melinta Therapeutics (MLNT) files for Chapter 11 as part as an agreement with its senior credit facility lenders — Deerfield Private Design Fund III and Deerfield Private Design Fund IV — that would sell the company to the lenders.

Under the restructuring support agreement, the supporting lenders would acquire the company as a going concern by exchanging $140M of secured claims arising under its senior credit facility for 100% of the equity to be issued by the reorganized company through a pre-negotiated Chapter 11 plan of reorganization.

Melinta plans to operate its business while it works to complete the transaction through the Chapter 11 process.

The supporting lenders' proposal to acquire the company remains subject to a court-supervised competitive process, which could result in higher and better offers; Melinta aims to complete this process by the end of Q1 2020.

“We are confident that this process will secure new ownership of the business with the financial resources to support the Company’s antibiotics portfolio and ensure these potentially life-saving products continue to get to patients in need,” said Interim CEO Jennifer Sanfilippo.

