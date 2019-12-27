Kite Realty +2.7% after Compass Point upgrade

Kite Realty Group (NYSE:KRG) bounces up 2.4% after Compass Point analyst Floris van Dijkum upgrades the stock to neutral from sell based on the REIT's focused portfolio and lower warranted cap rate.

Dijkum lowers warranted cap rate for KRG's assets to 6.6%, down 30 basis points, after a re-underwriting of its more-focused portfolio; brings NAV to $23.61.

"Our raised valuation makes the company more attractive on a relative NAV basis while we have previously commented on the significant deleveraging that has occurred," van Dijkum wrote.

Lifts price target to $19.50 from $18.00.

Meanwhile, van Dijkum downgrades Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI -0.3% ) to neutral from buy, noting the REIT's relative NAV discount shifted to a 2% premium amid sell-off in the sector during the past two months.

Kite Realty Quant rating is Bullish and Sell-Side average rating is Neutral (3 Very Bullish, 8 Neutral, 1 Bearish).

Weingarten Realty Quant rating is Neutral and Sell-Side average rating is Bullish (5 Very Bullish, 6 Neutral).