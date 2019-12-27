Santa Claus rally relaxes after positive open

All three major market indexes climbed to fresh all-time highs at the open before pulling back; Dow +0.2% , S&P flat, Nasdaq -0.2% .

The S&P 500, already up 29.2% YTD, would post its best year since 1997 if it attains an annual gain of more than 29.6%.

"During what has been a very, very quiet week so far, the stock market has continued to rally in a slow and steady manner," says Matthew Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak, while adding that "many important stock indexes breaking out... but they're also getting overbought."

Following Wall Street's lead, European bourses also rack up new highs, with Germany's DAX +0.4% , France's CAC +0.3% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.4% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.1% .

In the U.S., an early look at the S&P 500 sector standings shows consumer discretionary ( +0.4% ) in the lead amid continued strength in Amazon ( +1.3% ), while utilities (flat) lags.

U.S. Treasury prices have edged higher, pushing the two-year yield a basis point lower to 1.62% and the 10-year yield down 3 bps to 1.88%; U.S. Dollar Index -0.4% to 97.10.