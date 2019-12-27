Anixter will review Wesco's $93.50 per share proposal

Anixter International's (AXE +2.5%) board says it will review Wesco International's (WCC +4.5%) revised proposal to buy the company for $93.50 per share in cash, common stock, and preferred stock.
The company, which has already agreed to a proposal by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, said the board hasn't changed its recommendation in support of the CD&R amended agreement.
The amended CD&R proposal offers $82.50 in cash plus a $2.50 contingent value right per each share of AXE.
