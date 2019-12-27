Gazprom plans to pay 50% of profit to shareholders by 2021

Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) says its board approved a new dividend policy to pay shareholders on an adjusted net profit basis under IFRS accounting standards, targeting a level of payouts of at least 50% by 2021.

The Russian firm says it plans to pay out no less than 30% based on the results for 2019, no less than 40% for 2020, and no less than 50% for 2021 and subsequent years.

Gazprom also says its 2020 investment program plans to reach ~1.1T rubles ($17.8B) in overall investments, or 218B rubles less than it had revised for 2019.