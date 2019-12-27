Leveraged loan investors should be wary, Pimco's Crescenzi says

Be on the lookout for red flags such as weaker covenants in the leverage loan market, Tony Crescenzi, portfolio manager at Pacific Investment Management Co. (Pimco), said in an interview on Bloomberg TV.

Problems related to the leverage loan market "could exacerbate an economic downturn, but they wouldn't be the source of the downturn," he said.

Make sure investments look "creditworthy on a stand-alone basis" and that they're not overextended on protections, payment priority, or borrowers taking on added debt, he said.

