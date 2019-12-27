Seeking Alpha
SQM slapped by Chilean environmental court ruling

Lithium producer Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM -1.1%) is lower after Chile's First Environmental Court upheld a complaint by indigenous communities in the Atacama Desert about the company's use of water.

The court ruled SQM's compliance plan, which had been presented in response to a multi-year investigation by Chile's SMA environmental regulator that found the miner had overdrawn lithium-rich brine, was "insufficient,"

The decision could jeopardize SQM's $400M plan to expand its lithium carbonate production plant to help meet demand for the battery metal.

Water has become a key sticking point for expansion plans of SQM and rival Albemarle, both of which operate in the salt flats of Atacama, the world's driest desert.

