More investors sue Danske Bank over alleged money laundering

About 60 investors are suing Danske Bank (OTCPK:DNKEY -0.9% ) for 1.5B crowns ($224M) over alleged money laundering, their law firm said on Friday, the third such case filed against Denmark's largest lender.

Several countries, including the U.S., are investigating the bank over €200B ($220B) of payments that flowed through its tiny Estonia branch between 2007 and 2015, many of which were considered suspicious.

“We will defend ourselves against the demands and deal with any development in collaboration with the bank’s lawyers,” Danske said in a statement.

The investors filing the suit include pension funds, insurance companies, and asset managers from at least 12 countries and are represented by the International Securities Associations and Foundations Management Company for Damaged Danske Investors. Danish law firm Nemeth Sigetty filed the suit in Copenhagen on behalf of the investors.

The lawsuit alleges that the bank violated Danish capital market laws by misleading and keeping investors uninformed for years, ISAF-Danske told Reuters in a statement.

It said the bank didn't disclose in its financial statements that "earnings included significant earnings from known illegal high-risk money laundering activities."

Other Danske tickers: OTCPK:DNSKF, DNKSY