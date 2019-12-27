Dominion completes coal ash removal from South Carolina power plant

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) says it finished removing all the coal ash from the site of the nearly 50-year-old Wateree Station power plant in South Carolina.
The work to remove the toxic coal ash, which was being held in pits without a protective plastic liner, was completed more than a year ahead of schedule, Dominion says.
The company says ~80% of the coal ash taken from Wateree was recycled under federal rules into products such as cement and wallboard, while the rest was placed in landfills lined with protective barriers.
