Florida municipal utility eyed by Duke Energy off the table

The municipal utility in Jacksonville, Fla., has withdrawn its potential sale following several weeks of public controversy, the Charlotte Business Journal reports.

The JEA board voted this week to reject the nine responses it had received to its invitation to negotiate the purchase of the utility, including one submitted by Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK).

DUK has been actively involved in three possible public utility purchases this year, with two - JEA and Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority's transmission assets - apparently having failed; only the potential sale of South Carolina's Santee Cooper utility remains an active possibility.