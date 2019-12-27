Castle Biosciences jumps 26% after Canaccord price target hike

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) soars 26% after Canaccord Genuity analyst Mark Massaro boosts his price target and describes the company as "an underappreciated pure-play leader in melanoma diagnostics that is just getting started."

Price target raised to a Street-high $35 from $1.

He also notes that Castle recently hired nine more sales reps, bringing the total to 32; new employees should be "fully ramped" in time for two significant new test launches expected in H2 2020.

Sell-Side average rating is Very Bullish (4 Very Bullish).