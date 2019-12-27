November farm prices received Index +4.6% (M/M)

November Prices Received Index for agricultural production is 88.6% of its 2011 base, +4.6% from the October 2019 index and +0.2% from the November 2018 index.

The crop production index +1.7% M/M to 82.6; the livestock index +7.0% to 96.6.

Food grains +2.4% M/M and -7.4% Y/Y.

Feed grains -4.2% M/M and +7.4% Y/Y.

Oilseeds -0.3% M/M and was +2.4% Y/Y.

Fruits and nuts +0.5% M/M and -0.5% Y/Y.

Vegetable and melon +15% M/M and -1.3% Y/Y.

Other crop -5.5% M/M and -9.2% Y/Y.

