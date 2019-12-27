Falling ore grades hit Escondida mine production, BHP says

BHP reports production at Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, fell 8.4% Y/Y to 871K metric tons during the first nine months of this year.

BHP says the fall reflects an expected drop in ore grades at the open pit operation, which is located in Chile's Atacama Desert.

The miner says the drop in production as well as lower copper prices caused Escondida's revenue to fall 12% Y/Y while non-financial costs fell 6% to $3.5B.

BHP operates and owns 57% of the mine, while Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) holds 30% and two Japanese groups own the remainder.