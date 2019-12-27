Good news/bad news: More coal than gifts in economic stats

Santa didn't bring much in the way of economic data this week, and what he did bring was more like coal than gifts.

Still, the weekly jobless claims number exceeded expectations and Amazon and Mastercard SpendingPulse reported strong holiday sales, which should set up cheery December retail figures when those official reports roll in.

Stronger-than-expected: Weekly jobless claims fell more than expected, by 13K, to 22K vs. the 223K expected; the number improves from 235K in the prior week. Continuous claims also came in better than expected.

Weaker-than-expected: December's Richmond Federal Reserve manufacturing survey fell to -5 from -1 in November, as shipments and new orders dropped further.