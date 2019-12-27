Good news/bad news: More coal than gifts in economic stats

Santa didn't bring much in the way of economic data this week, and what he did bring was more like coal than gifts.
Still, the weekly jobless claims number exceeded expectations and Amazon and Mastercard SpendingPulse reported strong holiday sales, which should set up cheery December retail figures when those official reports roll in.
Stronger-than-expected: Weekly jobless claims fell more than expected, by 13K, to 22K vs. the 223K expected; the number improves from 235K in the prior week. Continuous claims also came in better than expected.
Weaker-than-expected: December's Richmond Federal Reserve manufacturing survey fell to -5 from -1 in November, as shipments and new orders dropped further.
November durable goods orders unexpectedly dropped by 2.0% v.s the +1.5% expected, while the core number wasn't quite so severe — unchanged vs. +0.1% consensus.
November new home sales of 719K trailed the consensus of 735K and October's number was trimmed to 710K from 733K; still, the three-month average of 720K, was the strongest pace since 2007.
Coming up next week: On Monday, November pending home sales, November goods trade balance, and December Chicago PMI; on Tuesday, the Conference Board's take on consumer confidence in December; on Thursday, December manufacturing PMI and FOMC minutes from December's meeting; on Friday, December ISM manufacturing PMI.
