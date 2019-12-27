Nevada gaming revenues slipped 3% in November

Casino names trade mostly lower after the state of Nevada reported November gaming revenues fell 3.1% Y/Y to $937M: LVS -0.5%, BYD -0.4%, CZR -0.2%, PENN -0.4%, WYNN -1%, MGM +0.5%.
The biggest revenue dropoffs occurred at South Lake Tahoe (-19.2%), North Las Vegas (-15.2%) and the Boulder Strip (-9.3%), while the biggest gains came at Sparks (+9.2%) and Wendover (+9.2%).
Overall revenues edged 1.3% higher to nearly $4.99B, with the biggest gains at the Las Vegas Strip (+5.5%), Wendover (+5%) and Sparks (+4.4%), and the largest drop at North Lake Tahoe (-6%).
Now read: Sands China: Valuation Premium Justified By Market Leadership In Macau And Limited Exposure To VIP Segment »
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on BYD