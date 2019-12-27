Nevada gaming revenues slipped 3% in November

Casino names trade mostly lower after the state of Nevada reported November gaming revenues fell 3.1% Y/Y to $937M: LVS -0.5% , BYD -0.4% , CZR -0.2% , PENN -0.4% , WYNN -1% , MGM +0.5% .

The biggest revenue dropoffs occurred at South Lake Tahoe ( -19.2% ), North Las Vegas ( -15.2% ) and the Boulder Strip ( -9.3% ), while the biggest gains came at Sparks ( +9.2% ) and Wendover ( +9.2% ).