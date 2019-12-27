Stocks waver after sugar rush fades

All three major U.S. stock averages touch intraday records then waver, leading to a mixed performance in early afternoon trading in New York.

The S&P 500 edges up 0.1% , the Nasdaq is essentially flat, and the Dow gains 0.2% , holding onto most of its gains.

The 10-year Treasury rises, pushing yield down 2 basis points to 1.87%.

“The weeks entering the Christmas break were characterized by a positive market mood and nothing has happened to change this attitude,’’ said Luca Cazzulani, a strategist at UniCredit.

Among S&P 500 sectors, consumer discretionary ( +0.3% ) and consumer staples ( +0.2% ) outpace the broader market, which is mostly flattish.

Amazon ( +1.1% ) continues to rise after reporting record-breaking holiday sales on Thursday, and Nike ( +0.9% ) gains post-holiday.

Crude oil is little changed at $61.70 per barrel; gold gains 0.3% to $1,518.30 per ounce.