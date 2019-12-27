Stocks waver after sugar rush fades

All three major U.S. stock averages touch intraday records then waver, leading to a mixed performance in early afternoon trading in New York.
The S&P 500 edges up 0.1%, the Nasdaq is essentially flat, and the Dow gains 0.2%, holding onto most of its gains.
The 10-year Treasury rises, pushing yield down 2 basis points to 1.87%.
“The weeks entering the Christmas break were characterized by a positive market mood and nothing has happened to change this attitude,’’ said Luca Cazzulani, a strategist at UniCredit.
Among S&P 500 sectors, consumer discretionary (+0.3%) and consumer staples (+0.2%) outpace the broader market, which is mostly flattish.
Amazon (+1.1%) continues to rise after reporting record-breaking holiday sales on Thursday, and Nike (+0.9%) gains post-holiday.
Crude oil is little changed at $61.70 per barrel; gold gains 0.3% to $1,518.30 per ounce.
The U.S. dollar falls, with the Dollar Index down 0.6% to 96.97.
