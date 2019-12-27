Spotify pausing political ads in 2020

Spotify (SPOT +0.6% ) will suspend political ads in early 2020 across its ad-supported tier and original and exclusive podcasts.

The pause only applies in the United States, which is the only market where SPOT runs political ads.

Spotify statement to Ad Age: "At this point in time, we do not yet have the necessary level of robustness in our process, systems and tools to responsibly validate and review this content. We will reassess this decision as we continue to evolve our capabilities."