Total U.S. rig count sheds 8 in Baker Hughes survey

The number of active drilling rigs in the U.S. falls by 8 to 805, resuming its decline after jumping by 14 last week to 813, Baker Hughes reports in its latest weekly survey.

The entire drop came in oil rigs, which shed 8 to 677 after surging by 18 last week, as gas rigs remained unchanged at 125 and 3 rigs were classified as miscellaneous.

WTI February crude oil +0.1% to $61.71/bbl.

