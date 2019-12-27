Facebook's Libra fails in current form, Swiss president says

Facebook's (FB) Libra crypto project will need a revamp before it can be approved, said the president of Switzerland, where the cryptocurrency is seeking regulatory consent.

"I don't think (Libra has a chance in its current form), because central banks will not accept the basket of currencies underpinning it," Ueli Maurer, who is Switzerland's finance minister and outgoing president, told Swiss broadcaster SRF.

Plans for the digital currency, which is to be issued and run by the Geneva-based Libra Association, have had regulators and politicians raising questions about such issues as privacy and its potential to influence monetary policy.

The officials running the project, including co-creator of David Marcus at Facebook, have said regulatory challenges may delay Libra's launch beyond its planned June date.

The crypto is designed to be backed by a reserve of assets such as bank deposits and government debt held by a network of custodians.

