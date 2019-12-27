Blank check company with eyes on cannabis files for IPO

Greenrose Acquisition, a so-called blank check company, files a prospectus for an initial public offering of 15M units at $10 each.

A blank check company is formed with the purpose of entering a merger, asset acquisition, or other business combination.

Greenrose says it plans to focus its search for target businesses in the cannabis industry; it doesn't currently have any specific business combination under consideration.

Plans to apply to list units on the Nasdaq under the symbol "GRACU".

Each unit consists of one share of common stock and three-quarters of one warrant; each whole warrant entitles the holder to buy one share of common stock at $11.50 per share.