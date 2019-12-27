Explosion at Textron plant could hurt SkyCourier development

Textron Aviation (TXT -1.2% ) says a liquid nitrogen explosion at a plant near Wichita, Kan., injured 11 people, potentially setting back the introduction of a new aircraft under development.

TXT reports significant damage at a building where it is fabricating its new SkyCourier twin-engine turboprop, and leaving a massive hole and partial collapse to a side of the building.

TXT says it does not know the cause of the explosion or the extent of any possible damage to the prototype aircraft under production; the company has said the plane would enter service in 2020.