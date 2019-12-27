Textron reports explosion at Kansas aviation plant

Textron Aviation (TXT -1.2% ) says a liquid nitrogen explosion at a plant near Wichita, Kan., injured 11 people, which reports say could potentially set back the introduction of a new aircraft under development.

TXT says the explosion damaged a site for composite manufacturing and experimental aircraft fabrication, including for the SkyCourier, turboprop currently under development.

TXT says it does not know the cause of the explosion or the extent of any possible damage to the prototype aircraft under production; the company has said the plane would enter service in 2020.