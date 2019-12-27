Pintec cooperates with Unicompay to expand handset financing

Pintec Technology (PT +68% ) to leverage its digital lending capabilities to enable China Unicom's payment platform Unicompay to offer handset financing services.

As one of the largest telecom companies in China, China Unicom has ~320M mobile billing subscribers as of June 30, 2019.

Jointly developed with Pintec, the digital handset financing solution allows customers to buy mobile phones online and offline with zero or limited down payment.

With Pintec's fintech solutions, the services are expected to possibly cover remote areas such as Tibet and Xinjiang in the near future.