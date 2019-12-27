American Airlines seen unlikely to meet 'aggressive' 2020 guidance

American Airlines (AAL -4.2% ) is today's worst performer on the S&P 500, giving up gains from earlier in the week. as Wolfe Research said AAL and Spirit Airlines (SAVE -1.7% ) are unlikely to meet "aggressive" guidance for next year.

Other airline stocks, including Delta (DAL -0.9% ), Southwest (LUV -1.3% ) and JetBlue (JBLU -1.4% ), also are lower.

U.S. airlines are headed for their 10th consecutive year of profitability, and major carriers next year will negotiate new labor agreements with more than 120K unionized employees, which is sure to add to their expenses.

AAL will be negotiating with most of its unionized workforce, including pilots, flight attendants and maintenance workers.

ETF: JETS