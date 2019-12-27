Natural gas plunges after weather forecasts flip

Natural gas futures (NYSEARCA:UNG) fell as much as 6% today to $2.158/MMBtu, as forecasts for warmer weather sparked worries over heating demand even while U.S. government data showed a larger than expected weekly storage draw.
The draw for the week ended Dec. 20 cut stockpiles to 3.25T cf, 2.1% below the five-year average but 19% above the same week a year ago.
"There is a belief that the cold front is going to be short lived, so above-normal temperatures are coming back to the equation," says Price Futures Group's Phil Flynn.
Weather models yesterday predicted the U.S. would experience slightly colder temperatures in the next 11-15 days, sparking big gains for nat gas futures, but prices today quickly surrendered those gains after forecasts changed overnight and instead predicted warmer weather.
"Weather models are volatile... it's a very inexact science," says Brian Lovern, chief meteorologist at Bespoke Weather Services.
Gas-focused names trade sharply lower: RRC -4.3%, SWN -3.6%, CHK -10.3%, EQT -1.9%, COG -0.8%, GPOR -5.7%, AR -5.3%.
ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, GASL, FCG, KOLD, GASX, UNL, GAZB, GAZ
