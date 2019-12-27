Stock rally peters out but maintains weekly gains

Stocks slipped from earlier highs to finish mixed in light trading Friday, with the S&P 500 and Dow scratching out new record closing highs by the slimmest of margins while the Nasdaq Composite snapped an 11-session winning streak.

But all three major market indexes held on to solid gains for the week, led by a 0.9% bump for the tech-heavy Nasdaq while the Dow rose 0.7% and the S&P added 0.6% for its fifth straight weekly gain.

"The weeks entering the Christmas break were characterized by a positive market mood and nothing has happened to change this attitude," UniCredit's Luca Cazzulani tells WSJ.

The S&P 500 consumer staples (+0.4%), real estate (+0.4%) and utilities (+0.3%) sectors led today's action, while energy (-0.5%) and materials (-0.3%) lagged.

U.S. Treasury prices rose steadily, leaving yields near their session lows with the two-year yield falling 5 bps to 1.58% and the 10-year yield sliding 3 bps to 1.87%; U.S. Dollar Index -0.5% to 97.03.

WTI February crude oil settled +0.1% to $61.74/bbl but ended the week more than 2% higher.