Barron's names 10 top stocks for 2020

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL), Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A), Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Dell (NYSE:DELL), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Royal Dtuch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B), United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) and ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) are next year's 10 top stocks, according to Barron's.

GOOG is reasonably priced given its growth prospects and dominant competitive position, Barron's believes, adding the stock could get a lift if the company takes such steps as boosting its stock buyback program, curbing expenses growth and offering more financial transparency.

Wall Street is not thrilled about the earnings impact of PFE's spinoff plans, but Barron's thinks the valuation on the new company looks appealing, citing management's expectation of 6% annualized sales growth through 2025, which could produce 10%-plus yearly EPS gains.

Comcast rival Charter has been the better performer in 2019 but Barron's says CMCSA now looks like the better bet, as it trades at a discount to Charter based on pre-tax cash flow and carries less risk because of its lower debt-to-cash-flow ratio.

Barron's says UTX will get easier to understand in 2020 after completion of the merger with Raytheon, which will reduce leverage and decrease risk, thanks to the stability of RTN's defense business.