PREIT details departing CFO's separation agreement

Robert F. McCadden, whose employment with Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI) ends on Dec. 31, 2019, will get a payment that's twice his base salary and twice his average bonus over the past three calendar years.

He will forfeit 99,870 time-based unvested restricted shares in exchange for $537,300 and 158,150 performance-vested restricted share units and 75,755 outperformance units in exchange for $830,700.

McCadden's 2018 salary was $515,000 and total bonus paid was $529,711, according to PREIT's proxy statement.

