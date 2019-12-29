PREIT details departing CFO's separation agreement

Robert F. McCadden, whose employment with Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI) ends on Dec. 31, 2019, will get a payment that's twice his base salary and twice his average bonus over the past three calendar years.
He will forfeit 99,870 time-based unvested restricted shares in exchange for $537,300 and 158,150 performance-vested restricted share units and 75,755 outperformance units in exchange for $830,700.
McCadden's 2018 salary was $515,000 and total bonus paid was $529,711, according to PREIT's proxy statement.
Previously: PREIT announces CFO transition (Sept. 16)
