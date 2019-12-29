LA Mayor mulling electric car rule for ride-share services

The NY Post reports that Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is considering instituting a requirement that ride-share service providers use electric vehicles as part of the city's mandate to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and achieve carbon neutral status by 2050.

The rule, if enacted, could be a major blow to Uber since LA is one of its top five markets. The company has already endured a setback in the state when lawmakers passed legislation classifying drivers as employees rather than independent contractors.

Last month, it lost its license in London, a market representing ~4% of its business, over its failure to ensure passenger safety.