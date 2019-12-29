Nio pledges improved finances as sales ramp

William Li, co-founder and CEO of Chinese electric car maker Nio, says the company's financial health will improve as demand picks up and cost-cutting initiatives start to bear fruit, adding that the company's sport utility vehicles will be competitive to both electric and premium car models in the same price range.

Since its founding in 2014, it has accumulated a deficit of almost $6B, spending heavily on marketing and product development. The company needs additional capital so investors are keenly awaiting an announcement of a financing deal.

According to research firm LMC Automotive, 2020 unit sales should be ~30K vehicles.

Q3 earnings will be announced tomorrow, December 30.