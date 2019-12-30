Axsome's AXS-07 successful in late-stage migraine study; shares up 6% premarket

A Phase 3 clinical trial, MOMENTUM, evaluating Axsome Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:AXSM) AXS-07 for the acute treatment of migraine met the co-primary endpoints compared to placebo.

The key secondary endpoint of demonstrating superiority to rizatriptan was also met.

AXS-07 consists of a rapid absorption extended half-life form of the NSAID meloxicam, enabled via the company's MoSEIC (Molecular Solubility Enhanced Inclusion Complex) technology, combined with rizatriptan, a 5-HT1B/D agonist that narrows blood vessels.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:00 am ET to discuss the results.