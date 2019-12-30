Tesla could hit $4,000/share by 2030 - Chowdhry

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) bull Trip Chowdhry of Global Equities Research puts out a 2030 price target of $4,000, almost 10x today's price.

"Breakthrough products from technology conglomerates GE, TSLA and Google (GOOGL, GOOG) will spur a very strong global demand for their products, thus accelerating revenues and expanding margins," he writes.

He cites: 1) No other company has the mental capacity, capital, passion or aptitude to build an at-scale supercharging network.

2) No other company has the mental capacity, capital, passion or aptitude to build at-scale battery energy storage products.

3) Citing the exoskeleton, he says that no other company has the mental capacity, capital, passion or aptitude to build a material science company.

4) Tesla will control the "full life cycle" of deep neural network models that will lead to full self driving.

Chowdhry says Uber (NYSE:UBER), Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Peleton (NASDAQ:PTON) are on "life support" and will end up zombie companies.