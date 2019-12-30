Goodyear Tire has 32% upside - Nomura

Nomura Instinet analyst Anindya Das starts Goodyear Tire (NASDAQ:GT) with a Buy and $20 price target, implying 32% upside .

"Goodyear is an attractive, defensive stock within the auto and auto parts space, in our view, at a time when the economic growth outlook for 2020 is somewhat muddied," he writes.

Das cites three catalysts: 1) strong earnings recovery outlook from 2020 and on after largely completing its restructuring. 2) high exposure to aftermarket tires; and 3) inexpensive valuation.

