Disney on its way to another $1B Star Wars tally

Disney's (NYSE:DIS) Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker churned up $135M over the five-day holiday weekend to take its ten-day North American tally to $362M. The film brought in $94M at global theaters over the extended weekend to give it a total box office haul of $725M.

The strong weekend has put the film just behind the pace of Star Wars: The Last Jedi after the film started off about 20% below the opening day haul of its predecessor.

Shares of Disney are flat in premarket action and are up 33% YTD.